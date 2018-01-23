Catholic World News
Vatican prefect calls for discussion of ordination of older married men to the priesthood
January 23, 2018
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: “It is not about being in favor of or against something, but about attentively evaluating various possibilities without being closed or rigid,” said Cardinal Beniamino Stella, prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, who cited the pastoral needs of remote Amazon communities and Pacific islands.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!