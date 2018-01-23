Catholic World News

Vatican prefect calls for discussion of ordination of older married men to the priesthood

January 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “It is not about being in favor of or against something, but about attentively evaluating various possibilities without being closed or rigid,” said Cardinal Beniamino Stella, prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, who cited the pastoral needs of remote Amazon communities and Pacific islands.

