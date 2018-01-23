Catholic World News
DR Congo: tear gas fired outside churches to prevent pro-democracy protests
January 23, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pro-democracy demonstrations backed by Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya (a member of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals) took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on December 31. To prevent a new round of protests, police fired tear gas outside churches as the faithful left Sunday Mass on January 21.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
