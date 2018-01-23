Catholic World News

DR Congo: tear gas fired outside churches to prevent pro-democracy protests

January 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-democracy demonstrations backed by Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya (a member of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals) took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on December 31. To prevent a new round of protests, police fired tear gas outside churches as the faithful left Sunday Mass on January 21.

