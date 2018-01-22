Catholic World News

Church leaders in Israel urge government to accept asylum candidates

January 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Church officials in Israel have asked the government to grant asylum to refugees from Eritrea and Sudan, arguing that these refugees face “danger and an uncertain future” if they are compelled to leave.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.