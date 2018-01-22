Catholic World News

Vatican reportedly asking ‘underground’ Chinese bishops to yield to government-supported prelates

January 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican representatives have asked at least two bishops of China’s “underground” Catholic Church to resign, allowing for bishops supported by the government to take their places, the AsiaNews service reports.

AsiaNews discloses that Bishop Peter Zhuang Jianjian of Shantou, who is recognized by the Holy See, was asked to step aside. He would be replaced by Bishop Huang Bingzhang, who was ordained without Vatican approval—thus incurring the penalty of excommunication—according to the report.

