Trip ended, Pope prays at St. Mary Major

January 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis returned to Rome on January 22, ending his week-long trip to South America. Following his usual practice, the Holy Father immediately visited the basilica of St. Mary Major to pray in gratitude for the the success of the apostolic voyage.

