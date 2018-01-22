Catholic World News
Pope denounces injustices committed against Amazon region’s indigenous peoples
January 22, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his remarks on January 19 in Puerto Maldonado, a small Peruvian city in the Amazon rain forest (video).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!