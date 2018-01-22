Action Alert!
Ecumenical statement calls for Christian witness in secular Europe

January 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Economic well-being alone is not capable of satisfying the human heart,” the leaders of the Conference of European Churches (CEC) and the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE) said in a joint statement.

