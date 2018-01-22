Catholic World News
Ecumenical statement calls for Christian witness in secular Europe
January 22, 2018
» Continue to this story on CCEE
CWN Editor's Note: “Economic well-being alone is not capable of satisfying the human heart,” the leaders of the Conference of European Churches (CEC) and the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE) said in a joint statement.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
