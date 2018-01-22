Catholic World News

January 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis preached a homily at Terce at the Shrine of the Lord of the Miracles in Lima on January 21 (video).

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!