The Church needs the missionary prayer of contemplative nuns, Pope preaches in Peru
January 22, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis preached a homily at Terce at the Shrine of the Lord of the Miracles in Lima on January 21 (video).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
