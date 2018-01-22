Catholic World News

Lund cross placed in chapel to express Catholic-Lutheran commitment to unity

January 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Lutheran World Federation

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of Christian Unity, joined representatives of the Lutheran World Federation and the World Council of Churches at the ceremony. Lund was the site of the Lutheran-Catholic common commemoration of the Reformation during Pope Francis’s apostolic journey to Sweden in 2016.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.