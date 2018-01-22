Catholic World News

Pope prays before relics of Peruvian saints

January 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff prayed before the relics (video) at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Apostle and Evangelist in Lima on January 21.

