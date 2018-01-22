Catholic World News
Pope prays before relics of Peruvian saints
January 22, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff prayed before the relics (video) at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Apostle and Evangelist in Lima on January 21.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
