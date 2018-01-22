Catholic World News
During Hawaii missile alert, Honolulu bishop led penance rite
January 22, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Thinking Hawaii was about to experience a nuclear attack, Bishop Larry Silva immediately led a rite of penance with general absolution—the first time he has imparted general absolution in his years as a bishop.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
