During Hawaii missile alert, Honolulu bishop led penance rite

January 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Thinking Hawaii was about to experience a nuclear attack, Bishop Larry Silva immediately led a rite of penance with general absolution—the first time he has imparted general absolution in his years as a bishop.

