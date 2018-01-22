Catholic World News
Pope appeals to Congolese authorities to avoid violence
CWN Editor's Note: Demonstrations against President Joseph Kabila, who has continued to govern beyond his constitutional term limit, left at least six dead.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
