Catholic World News

January 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Demonstrations against President Joseph Kabila, who has continued to govern beyond his constitutional term limit, left at least six dead.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!