Cardinal O’Malley: Pope’s words were ‘source of great pain’ to abuse victims

January 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a remarkable statement, Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston said that the Pope’s remarks about a Chilean bishop and sexual abuse “were a source of great pain for survivors of sexual abuse by clergy or any other perpetrator. Words that convey the message ‘if you cannot prove your claims then you will not be believed’ abandon those who have suffered reprehensible criminal violations of their human dignity and relegate survivors to discredited exile.”

