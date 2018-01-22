Catholic World News
Prelates applaud new HHS Initiatives on conscience and religious freedom
January 22, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Department of Health and Human Services has established a new department to defend the rights of individuals whose freedom of religion or of conscience might be compromised by federal law.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
