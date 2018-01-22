Catholic World News

Venezuela’s bishops denounce massacre of regime opponents

January 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops decried the recent “horrible massacre with extrajudicial executions and the death of civilians in actions perpetrated by military forces” (Amnesty International reported on the incident). The government and the opposition failed to come to an agreement at recent talks, and the EU prepared sanctions amid growing unrest.

