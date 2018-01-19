Catholic World News

President Trump vows support for pro-life cause in address to March for Life

January 19, 2018

“We are with you all the way,” President Donald Trump told participants in the annual March for Life in Washington, DC.

The President vowed: “Under my administration we will always defend the right the very first right in the Declaration of Independence, and that is the right to life.”

Trump spoke to the annual pro-life rally from the Rose Garden at the White House; his talk was carried on a video feed to the tens of thousands of marchers on the Washington Mall.

Touting the pro-life credentials of his administration, Trump pointed out that he was the first President to address the March for Life in person. Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush had spoken to the group by telephone and video links.

