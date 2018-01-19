Catholic World News

Arkansas bishop will not attend pro-life event alongside attorney general who favors death penalty

January 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Anthony Taylor of Little Rock, Arkansas, has announced that he will not attend a local March for Life, because the event will feature an appearance by the state’s attorney general, Leslie Rutledge, who has defended capital punishment. The diocese announced that Rutledge “has good anti-abortion credentials but otherwise is decidedly not an appropriate pro-life speaker.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.