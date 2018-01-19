Catholic World News

Trump administration sets up office to protect religious freedom

January 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Department of Health and Human Services has established a new department—the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division—to defend the rights of individuals whose freedom of religion or of conscience might be compromised by federal law.

