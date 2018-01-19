Catholic World News

In Chile, Pope meets with victims of Pinochet regime

January 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Before leaving Chile to continue his apostolic voyage to Peru, Pope Francis met with members of a group that represents the victims of the Pinochet military regime that governed Chile in the 1970s.

