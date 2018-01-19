Catholic World News
Settlement in class action suit against largest Catholic healthcare system in US
January 19, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Under the settlement, the Ascension system agreed to pay $29.5 million into a retirement benefits’ trust fund.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
