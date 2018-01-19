Catholic World News

New poll analyzes Americans’ views on abortion

January 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: 51% of Americans say they are pro-choice, while 44% describe themselves as pro-life. Only 21% of pro-choice Americans believe that abortion should be available at any time during pregnancy. 56% of Americans describe abortion as morally wrong (41% say it is morally acceptable), while 64% describe the abortion of unborn children with genetic disorders as morally wrong. 47% of those surveyed believe that human life begins at conception.

