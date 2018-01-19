Catholic World News

Visiting bishops lament plight of youth in Gaza, West Bank, Israel

January 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops from North America, Europe, and South Africa visited the Holy Land as part of the annual Holy Land Coordination. Their statement concluded, “Above all we hold the young people here in our prayers, and inspired by Pope Francis, commit ourselves, with the help of God’s grace, to play our part in making this land more human and more worthy for the youth of today and the future.”

