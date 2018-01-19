Catholic World News

US bishops’ spokesman responds to President Trump’s reported comments

January 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “Reports of recent disparaging remarks about African countries and Haiti have aroused great concern,” said James Rogers, the US bishops’ chief communications officer. “As our brothers and sisters from these countries are primarily people of color, these alleged remarks are especially disturbing.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.