Catholic World News
Croatian bishop praises large families
January 19, 2018
» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa
CWN Editor's Note: Meeting with families with five or more children, Bishop Josip Mrzljak of Varazdin asked, “Why are so many couples scared of life? ... If we look at the past, there were fewer [economic] opportunities, but there were life and love.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!