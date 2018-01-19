Catholic World News

Croatian bishop praises large families

January 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting with families with five or more children, Bishop Josip Mrzljak of Varazdin asked, “Why are so many couples scared of life? ... If we look at the past, there were fewer [economic] opportunities, but there were life and love.”

