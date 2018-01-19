Catholic World News
German bishops give $6.4M to support Church in northern, eastern Europe
January 19, 2018
Referring to the Church in Scandinavia, an official of the German bishops' conference said that "the fast-growing Church in northern European countries is a materially poor Church which also depends on the solidarity of German Catholics." The grants will fund priests' salaries, the construction and maintenance of rectories, and the purchase of vehicles in areas where priests must travel long distances.
