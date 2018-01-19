Catholic World News

German bishops give $6.4M to support Church in northern, eastern Europe

January 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the Church in Scandinavia, an official of the German bishops’ conference said that “the fast-growing Church in northern European countries is a materially poor Church which also depends on the solidarity of German Catholics.” The grants will fund priests’ salaries, the construction and maintenance of rectories, and the purchase of vehicles in areas where priests must travel long distances.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.