Book of Lamentations is focus of Italy’s Jewish-Catholic dialogue

January 19, 2018

The Italian Episcopal Conference commemorated its annual Day of Judaism on January 17, the day before the start of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

Riccardo Di Segni, the chief rabbi of Rome, discussed the Old Testament Book of Lamentations with Professor Piero Stefani, who leads the bishops’ ecumenical secretariat.

Participants also reviewed recent events in Jewish-Catholic dialogue, including the statement “Between Jerusalem and Rome.” Representatives of three rabbinical organizations presented the statement to Pope Francis on August 31.

