Catholic World News
Vatican official sends message of support to March for Life participants
January 19, 2018
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, who sent the message, is president of the Pontifical Academy for Life.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!