Catholic World News

‘This is calumny’: Pope Francis defends Bishop Barros against charges he knew of sexual abuse

January 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: In response to journalists’ questions on January 18, the Pope said that “the day they bring me proof against the bishop, then I will speak. There is not a single proof against him. This [is] calumny! Is that clear?” The Associated Press reported last week that the Pope knew his 2015 choice of Barros to lead the Diocese of Osorno would spark controversy.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.