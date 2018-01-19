Catholic World News
Gunmen kill Christian in Egypt’s Sinai
January 19, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Since 2011, Islamists, including Al-Qaeda and ISIS, have fought Egypt’s government in the Sinai insurgency.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
