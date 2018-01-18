Catholic World News

Chief Vatican ecumenist says faithful must ‘convert’ to ecumenical cause

January 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, the president of the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity, has suggested that ecumenical work will be productive only if the faithful engage in “self-evangelization that includes conversion to the ecumenical search for Christian unity.”

