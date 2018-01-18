Catholic World News

Guam archbishop denies new abuse charges

Archbishop Anthony Apuron of Agana, Guam, has strongly denied new complaints of sexual abuse, and repeated that all such charges against him are false.

Archbishop Apuron is currently in Rome, awaiting the ruling of a canonical tribunal that has investigated his case. The archbishop, who was suspended from ministry in 2016 after multiple abuse complaints, said that the latest charges, put forward by his nephew in a civil lawsuit, were intended to influence his canonical trial.

Last October, Archbishop Michael Byrnes—who has been appointed by the Vatican as coadjutor to serve as interim leader of the Guam archdiocese—revealed that the Vatican tribunal had concluded its work. At that time Archbishop Byrne said that a public ruling was imminent. But no announcement has yet been made. Archbishop Apuron’s statement, claiming that his nephew wanted to influence the trial, seems to suggest that the matter remains unsettled.

