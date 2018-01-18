Catholic World News
Papal message of support for Al Azhar conference on Jerusalem
January 18, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of support to Sheik Ahmad al-Tayyib, the head of Egypt’s Al Azhar University, for a conference the institution is holding this week on the status of Jerusalem. In his message, noting the new tensions that surround Jerusalem, the Pope reaffirmed the Vatican’s stand on the city: “Only a special status, also internationally guaranteed, can preserve its identity.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
