Unite hearts and minds, Pope advises academics in Chile

January 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In an address Wednesday evening to the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Pope Francis said that higher education should serve the cause of coexistence in the country. He said that this coexistence is based on a harmony between different aspects of man’s nature: a harmony that “integrates and harmonizes the intellect, the heard, and activity.”

