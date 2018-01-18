Catholic World News
Unite hearts and minds, Pope advises academics in Chile
January 18, 2018
Continue to this story on Vatican News
In an address Wednesday evening to the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Pope Francis said that higher education should serve the cause of coexistence in the country. He said that this coexistence is based on a harmony between different aspects of man's nature: a harmony that "integrates and harmonizes the intellect, the heard, and activity."
