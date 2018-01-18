Catholic World News

Pope presides at in-flight wedding

January 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis officiated at an in-flight wedding ceremony for two flight attendants on his trip from Santiago to Iquique, Chile, on January 18. In conversation with the couple, he learned that they were married in a civil ceremony, but their plans for a church service in 2010 were disrupted because of an earthquake. So the Pontiff volunteered to perform the ceremony.

