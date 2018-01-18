Catholic World News

13-year-old Coptic Christian recounts attack on church, death of mother

January 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Nermeen Sadiq, 32, was among those killed during a December 29 attack on a Coptic Orthodox church in Helwan, a city near Cairo.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.