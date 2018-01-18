Catholic World News
13-year-old Coptic Christian recounts attack on church, death of mother
January 18, 2018
» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need
CWN Editor's Note: Nermeen Sadiq, 32, was among those killed during a December 29 attack on a Coptic Orthodox church in Helwan, a city near Cairo.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
