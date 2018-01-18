Catholic World News
Pro-life bill would eliminate vast majority of legal abortions in Poland
January 18, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The bill would outlaw abortions on the basis of an unborn child’s “congenital disorder or deformity.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
