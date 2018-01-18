Catholic World News

Milan archdiocese begins synod

January 18, 2018

Six months after he was named head of Europe’s largest diocese, Archbishop Mario Delpini of Milan opened an archdiocesan synod on January 14.

The synod’s theme—Chiesa dalle Genti (Church of the nations or peoples)—points to the changed demographics of Milan, where 40% of children have at least one foreign-born parent.

In his homily, preached at the Basilica of St. Ambrose, Archbishop Delphini emphasized the themes of listening, synodality, conversion of hearts, and purification of structures. He added:

The secularization and the marginalization of the thought of God and of eternal life, the demographic situation, the evolution of technology, the problem of employment, the fluidity of affective relationships, the interaction between cultures, ethnicities, religious traditions and many other aspects contribute to rendering complex the question: how should our Church be to be faithful to the will of her Lord here and today?

The synod concludes on Easter Sunday.