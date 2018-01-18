Catholic World News

Leading French bishop calls for acceptance of more refugees

January 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa

CWN Editor's Note: “Couldn’t [France] maybe take in more people and, above all, couldn’t it do it better?” asked Archbishop Georges Pontier, the president of the French Bishops’ Conference, which issued a new statement on migrants and refugees.

