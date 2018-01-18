Catholic World News
Leading French bishop calls for acceptance of more refugees
January 18, 2018
» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa
CWN Editor's Note: “Couldn’t [France] maybe take in more people and, above all, couldn’t it do it better?” asked Archbishop Georges Pontier, the president of the French Bishops’ Conference, which issued a new statement on migrants and refugees.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
