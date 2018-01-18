Catholic World News

Belgian bishops visit refugees

January 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “There are asylum seekers, refugees and migrants among us who are waiting to reach the UK,” said Bishop Guy Harpigny of Tournai. “We show our solidarity with them by seeking objective information on statistics, the causes of migration, on reception networks and on the legislation in force in the Belgian State.”

