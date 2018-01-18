Catholic World News
Belgian bishops visit refugees
January 18, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “There are asylum seekers, refugees and migrants among us who are waiting to reach the UK,” said Bishop Guy Harpigny of Tournai. “We show our solidarity with them by seeking objective information on statistics, the causes of migration, on reception networks and on the legislation in force in the Belgian State.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
