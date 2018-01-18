Catholic World News
Historic German church demolished by mining company
January 18, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The church was located in Immerath, a town of 240 near Germany’s border with Luxembourg.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 9:15 AM ET USA
A photograph in the linked article shows a "replacement" church building only a Reformer could love. To say it is austere is an understatement. One imagines the inside could look like the typical auditorium of the Protestants and those who foster the spurious "spirit of Vatican II."