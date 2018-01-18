Catholic World News

Bishop says Congo ‘gained heroes’ during recent protests

January 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled the Democratic Republic of the Congo beyond his constitutional term limit, reneged on an agreement to hold elections in 2017. Six priests were arrested, and 134 churches were surrounded, during a recent crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

