Jesuit analyzes Mapuche grievances

January 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The former rector of a Chilean university offered his perspective on attacks on churches by some members of the Mapuche people. Pope Francis pleaded for nonviolence, unity, and peace during his visit to Chile.

