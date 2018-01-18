Catholic World News
Jesuit analyzes Mapuche grievances

CWN Editor's Note: The former rector of a Chilean university offered his perspective on attacks on churches by some members of the Mapuche people. Pope Francis pleaded for nonviolence, unity, and peace during his visit to Chile.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
