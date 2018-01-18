Catholic World News

On Day of Judaism, leading Polish bishop issues letter on nationalism, patriotism

January 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, the president of the episcopal conference, cited Pope Pius XI as he criticized nationalism; he also criticized internationalism and cosmopolitanism. In contrast, he praised patriotism, “an upright and ordered love” for one’s homeland. He expressed concern about the revival of a pre-World War II anti-Semitism associated with the slogan “Poland (solely) for Poles.”

