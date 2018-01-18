Catholic World News

Italian bishop opens home for separated, divorced fathers

An Italian bishop has converted a former convent into a home for separated and divorced fathers in difficult economic circumstances.

“Between mortgages, double rent, alimony, and court costs, money is almost always a problem for a father,” said Bishop Marcello Semeraro of Albano, referring to divorced fathers who are living in their cars. The prelate also described such fathers as vulnerable, as they have lost their relationship with their wife and regular contact with their children.

The prelate characterized his initiative as a response to Pope Francis’s call in Amoris Laetitia to welcome, accompany, and integrate Catholics who have experienced separation or divorce.

Bishop Semeraro, who serves as secretary of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals, named the home in honor of his predecessor, Bishop Dante Bernini.

