Nebraska bishop offers to lift excommunication for Call to Action members

January 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska, has offered to lift the excommunication of members of the radical group Call to Action, on an individual basis, provided that they “reaffirm their commitment to the full teachings of the Catholic Church.” The group’s members were excommunicated by the previous head of the Lincoln diocese, Bishop Fabian Bruskewitz, because of their public rejection of Church teachings.

