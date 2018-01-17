Catholic World News

Trump administration backs DC archdiocese in legal challenge to ban on bus ads

January 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Justice Department has sided with the Archdiocese of Washington, DC, in challenging a policy that banned Christmas advertisements from city buses. The Trump administration has sought to expand protections of religious freedom.

