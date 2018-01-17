Catholic World News
Trump administration backs DC archdiocese in legal challenge to ban on bus ads
January 17, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Justice Department has sided with the Archdiocese of Washington, DC, in challenging a policy that banned Christmas advertisements from city buses. The Trump administration has sought to expand protections of religious freedom.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
