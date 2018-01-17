Catholic World News
Pope pleads for non-violence, unity, at Mass in troubled Chilean region
January 17, 2018
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: Celebrating Mass on January 17 in Chile’s Araucania region, where members of the Mapuche tribe have fought against exploitation, Pope Francis made a call for peace, while indicating his support for the claims of indigenous peoples. He cited the threats of “division and confrontation, the oppression of some by others.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!