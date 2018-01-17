Catholic World News

Pope pleads for non-violence, unity, at Mass in troubled Chilean region

January 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Celebrating Mass on January 17 in Chile’s Araucania region, where members of the Mapuche tribe have fought against exploitation, Pope Francis made a call for peace, while indicating his support for the claims of indigenous peoples. He cited the threats of “division and confrontation, the oppression of some by others.”

