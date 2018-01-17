Catholic World News

Maduro wants to punish Venezuelan Catholic bishops over prayers

January 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Local10

CWN Editor's Note: Continuing his campaign against Church leaders, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has called for prosecution of two Catholic bishops who have spoken out against corruption in his government, accusing them of “slander” against the regime. The bishops remarked that it is inexcusable, in an oil-rich country, that many people are desperate for food. In Commentary magazine, Sohrab Ahmari writes: “The Catholic Church cannot remain silent, nor can it equivocate, in the face of such abuse.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.