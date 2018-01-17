Catholic World News

Papal stress on humility in talks to Chile’s bishops, priests

January 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis warned Chile’s bishops that clericalism “gradually extinguishes the prophetic flame” in the Church. Clericalism, the Pontiff said, is “a caricature of the vocation we have received.” He encouraged the bishops to pray for “the gift of dreaming and working for a missionary and prophetic option.”

in a seperate talk to priests, at a meeting in Santiago’s cathedral, the Holy Father said that recognizing one’s own sinfulness is a first step toward pastoral success. He pointed to the example of St. Peter, who—realizing his own weakness and relying on Jesus—hauls in a miraculous catch.

