Catholic World News
Private meeting between Pope Francis, victims of abuse by priests
January 17, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: “No one else was present: only the Pope and the victims,” the Vatican press office noted.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!